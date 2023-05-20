Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Oil&Gas Materials 20 May 2023 09:43 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF, Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan change in price

Sadraddin Aghjayev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $78.81 per barrel on May 19, decreasing by $0.15, compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan decreasing by $0.15, amounted $76.82 per barrel.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $50.83 per barrel, growing by $0.02 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, decreased by $0.2 compared to the previous price and made up $75.93 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on May 20, 2023)

