Equinor project to provide about 6 million homes in UK with green electricity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Equinor project will provide about 6 million homes in the UK with green electricity, Nils Telnes, Vice-President for Exploration and Production at Equinor Absheron, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark, while addressing the participants of the panel held within the Baku Energy Week.

According to him, Equinor's strategy is aimed at optimizing the oil and gas portfolio, transit and reducing emissions.

"We plan to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050, by 2025 this figure will reach less than 30 percent, by 2030 - about 20 percent. In general, this is a reduction in emissions of 200,000 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere annually," he said.

Telnes noted that Equinor is also working in the UK on a giant 3.6 GW wind project.

"We plan to provide about 6 million homes with electricity by implementing this project. We also have a number of other projects, in particular green projects, at sea and on land in England," he said.