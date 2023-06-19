SOCAR, PKN Orlen discuss prospects for co-op in renewable energy (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. President of Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR Rovshan Najaf met with Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Polish company PKN Orlen Daniel Obaitek, Trend reports with reference to SOCAR.

They hailed the long-term partnership between SOCAR and PKN Orlen, pointing out that the cooperation in crude oil trade is developing successfully.

The sides took the stock of the ongoing collaboration and considered the opportunities for cooperation in supply of crude oil, petroleum products, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), as well as renewable energy sources, digitalization and innovation. They also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.