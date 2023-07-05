Azerbaijan ready to contribute to energy dialogue - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. Azerbaijan as an OPEC+ member country and a strategic energy supplier to Europe is ready to contribute to the energy dialogue, Trend reports via tweet of Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov.

"At the OPEC seminar, we talked about the need of diversification and investment in exploration and production for sustainable energy security and a fair energy transition," he said.

The minister is participating in the 8th OPEC international seminar themed "Towards a Sustainable and Inclusive Energy Transition" in Austria. A number of bilateral meetings are planned to be held during the visit.