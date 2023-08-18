Türkiye increases aviation fuel exports to Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 18. Turkmenistan imported over 180 tons of aviation fuel from Türkiye in May 2023, Trend reports.

According to Türkiye's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK), these figures amount to 0.02 percent of the total Turkish exports of petroleum products in the specified period.

The last time Turkmenistan imported 173 tons of aviation fuel from Türkiye in April 2023. Thus, Turkmenistan's import of Turkish aviation fuel in the first five months of 2023 amounted to 1,879 tons.

Turkmenistan imported 346.2 tons of aviation fuel from Türkiye last year, which is 37.7 percent less than in the same period of 2021 (555.8 tons).

Meanwhile, the trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Türkiye in 2022 amounted to $2.06 billion, which is 21.8 percent more than in 2021.