Shortest way to deliver oil, gas from Central Asia to Europe to be through Zangezur corridor - PABSEC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. The shortest way to deliver oil and gas from Central Asia to Europe will be through the Zangezur corridor, Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC), Asaf Hajiyev told reporters, Trend reports.

Hajiyev noted that the Zangezur corridor may include various types of transportation.

"The transport corridors between East and West, as well as between North and South, pass through Azerbaijan. After the opening of the Zangezur corridor, Azerbaijan will become an extremely important country between East and West. Numerous projects are currently being discussed," he said.

The Zangezur corridor project proposed by Azerbaijan is aimed at establishing a transport link between Azerbaijan's mainland and its exclave, Nakhchivan, by traversing Armenian territory. This corridor has great potential and could become one of the extensions of the "One Belt, One Road" project, as well as part of the North-South Corridor.