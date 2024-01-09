bp updates on plans to launch East North flank at Shah Deniz (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. East North flank at Shah Deniz field of Azerbaijan is expected to be launched in early 2024, bp Azerbaijan told Trend.

"We are at final stages of preparations and expect to start up the East North flank early next year," said the company.

In total 21 wells have been drilled for Shah Deniz 2. These include five wells on the North flank, four wells on the West flank, four wells on the East South flank, five wells on the West South flank and three wells on the East North flank.

The Istiglal rig delivered the SDF03z well recompletion activity and commenced completion operations on the SDF05 well.

During the third quarter of 2023, the Shah Deniz Alpha platform rig was on warm stack.

Shah Deniz produced 24.8 billion cubic meters of gas from January through November 2023, as compared to 23 billion cubic meters in the same period in 2022. As such, the field’s production rose by 4.35 percent year-on-year.

Shah Deniz participating interests are: bp (operator – 29.99%), SGC (21.02%), LUKOIL (19.99%), TPAO (19.00%) and NICO (10.00%).



The proven reserves of Shah Deniz are estimated at 1.2 trillion cubic meters of gas and 240 million tons of condensate.

