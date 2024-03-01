Investments to extend Azerbaijani gas distribution in Southeastern Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Investments will be undertaken to bring Azerbaijani gas to more Central and Southeastern European countries, said Hungarian State Secretary for Security Policy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Sztáray during the 10th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 2nd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting, Trend reports.

He noted that Hungary has always supported the construction of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC).

"Expanding SGC capacity is critical not only for Hungary and Central and Eastern Europe but for the entire European continent. The Solidarity Ring deal aims to invest in regional infrastructure, making it easier to export Azerbaijani gas to other Central and Southeastern European countries. Türkiye's gas reserves will become increasingly important in addressing the region's gas supply needs. Azerbaijani gas is expected to make a substantial contribution to diversifying natural gas sources in the Western Balkans," the state secretary added.

The 10th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 2nd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting were held in Baku today. The meeting was attended by representatives of 23 countries, 6 international organizations, and 44 companies, as well as ministers, deputy ministers, and other dignitaries from Azerbaijan and European Union countries.

