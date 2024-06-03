Date set for commercial operation start of IP Komotini DESFA-ICGB

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The scheduled date for the commencement of commercial operations of the IP Komotini DESFA-ICGB is set for July 1, 2024, Trend reports with reference to the ICGB, operator of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB).

On this date ICGB may provide transportation services to the IGB Network Users.

“The commencement of commercial operations might be subject to a delay due to an event or circumstance (or a combination of events and/or circumstances) beyond the reasonable control of ICGB,” said the company.

The IGB gas pipeline connects with the Greek national gas transmission system (DESFA S.A.) and the Trans-Adriatic gas pipeline (TAP AG) in the area of Komotini (Greece), and with the Bulgarian gas transmission system (Bulgartransgaz EAD) in the area of Stara Zagora.

The total length of the gas pipeline is 182 km, the diameter of the pipe - 32'' - and a design capacity of up to 3 billion cubic meters per year in the direction Greece - Bulgaria.

Depending on the market interest for larger capacity and the possibilities of the neighboring gas transmission systems, the capacity of IGB is designed with the option for increase up to 5 billion cubic meters per year with additional construction of a compressor station.

