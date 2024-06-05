Baku Energy Week sparks significant interest among industry reps - ICA Events Group

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Baku Energy Week has sparked significant interest among industry representatives, ICA Events Group Board Advisor Stephan Murtagh said at the opening ceremony of the 29th Baku Energy Forum, Trend reports.

“Industry interest in Baku Energy Week is high. Today's forum confirms the sector's numerous successful enterprises, which is encouraging. It offers great networking, knowledge sharing, and fascinating seminars. We've seen exciting announcements from industry leaders during the event. Leading energy industry and area speakers will provide insights at today's forum. I eagerly anticipate the wealth of ideas our moderators will bring forth. With that, I extend a warm welcome to all participants and encourage everyone to make the most of the sessions,” he said.

To note, over 600 delegates are participating in the forum, representing a diverse range of countries including Australia, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, China, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Georgia, Hungary, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, UAE, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, the UK, the US, and Uzbekistan. This year's forum boasts a record number of speakers, totaling 81.

The forum's agenda will cover energy issues important to Azerbaijan and the wider Caspian area, with an emphasis on funding and concerns for energy security, energy transition, and green energy projects.

