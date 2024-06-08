Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

Oil&Gas Materials 8 June 2024 14:27 (UTC +04:00)

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. The price of Azerbaijani oil took a nosedive this week, Trend reports.

The average CIF price of Azeri Light crude oil from Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field dropped by $4.33 (5.14 percent) to $79.8 per barrel over last week. The highest barrel price during the period was $80.91, and the lowest - $78.35.

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan averaged $78.04 per barrel this week, down $4.07, or 4.96 percent, from last week. The maximum price was $79.23 per barrel, and the minimum was $76.61 per barrel.

The URALS crude oil price fell by $3.37 (4.98 percent) from last week to $64.25 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $65.42 per barrel, while the minimum price was $62.81 per barrel.

Dated Brent benchmark crude oil price decreased by $4.17 (5.12 percent) to $77.39 per barrel. The maximum price for Dated Brent reached $78.54 per barrel, and the minimum - $75.92 per barrel.

Oil grade/date

04.06.2024

05.06.2024

06.06.2024

07.06.2024

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$79.25

$78.35

$80.91

$80.69

$79.80

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$77.28

$76.61

$79.23

$79.04

$78.04

Urals (EX NOVO)

$63.60

$62.81

$65.42

$65.18

$64.25

Dated Brent

$76.77

$75.92

$78.54

$78.32

$77.39

