Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. The price of Azerbaijani oil took a nosedive this week, Trend reports.
The average CIF price of Azeri Light crude oil from Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field dropped by $4.33 (5.14 percent) to $79.8 per barrel over last week. The highest barrel price during the period was $80.91, and the lowest - $78.35.
The average price of Azeri Light crude oil FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan averaged $78.04 per barrel this week, down $4.07, or 4.96 percent, from last week. The maximum price was $79.23 per barrel, and the minimum was $76.61 per barrel.
The URALS crude oil price fell by $3.37 (4.98 percent) from last week to $64.25 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $65.42 per barrel, while the minimum price was $62.81 per barrel.
Dated Brent benchmark crude oil price decreased by $4.17 (5.12 percent) to $77.39 per barrel. The maximum price for Dated Brent reached $78.54 per barrel, and the minimum - $75.92 per barrel.
|
Oil grade/date
|
04.06.2024
|
05.06.2024
|
06.06.2024
|
07.06.2024
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$79.25
|
$78.35
|
$80.91
|
$80.69
|
$79.80
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$77.28
|
$76.61
|
$79.23
|
$79.04
|
$78.04
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$63.60
|
$62.81
|
$65.42
|
$65.18
|
$64.25
|
Dated Brent
|
$76.77
|
$75.92
|
$78.54
|
$78.32
|
$77.39
