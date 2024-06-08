Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. The price of Azerbaijani oil took a nosedive this week, Trend reports.

The average CIF price of Azeri Light crude oil from Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field dropped by $4.33 (5.14 percent) to $79.8 per barrel over last week. The highest barrel price during the period was $80.91, and the lowest - $78.35.

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan averaged $78.04 per barrel this week, down $4.07, or 4.96 percent, from last week. The maximum price was $79.23 per barrel, and the minimum was $76.61 per barrel.

The URALS crude oil price fell by $3.37 (4.98 percent) from last week to $64.25 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $65.42 per barrel, while the minimum price was $62.81 per barrel.

Dated Brent benchmark crude oil price decreased by $4.17 (5.12 percent) to $77.39 per barrel. The maximum price for Dated Brent reached $78.54 per barrel, and the minimum - $75.92 per barrel.

Oil grade/date 04.06.2024 05.06.2024 06.06.2024 07.06.2024 Average price Azeri LT CIF $79.25 $78.35 $80.91 $80.69 $79.80 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $77.28 $76.61 $79.23 $79.04 $78.04 Urals (EX NOVO) $63.60 $62.81 $65.42 $65.18 $64.25 Dated Brent $76.77 $75.92 $78.54 $78.32 $77.39

