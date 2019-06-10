Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan

10 June 2019 10:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

Trend:

Prices of gold and silver decreased in Azerbaijan on June 10 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 7.871 manats to 2,258.059 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1359 manats to 25.1671 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 1.4535 manats to 1,369.86 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 6.8595 manats to 2,306.8065 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

June 10, 2019

June 7, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,258.0590

2,265.9300

Silver

XAG

25.1671

25.3030

Platinum

XPT

1,369.8600

1,368.4065

Palladium

XPD

2,306.8065

2,299.9470

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on June 10)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
Finance 8 June 11:58
Gold and silver prices up in Azerbaijan
Finance 7 June 09:52
Gold, silver, platinum prices up in Azerbaijan
Finance 4 June 10:14
Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan
Finance 3 June 09:43
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
Finance 1 June 13:18
Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan
Finance 31 May 09:46
Latest
China May crude oil imports drop from record in April
Other News 11:32
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation of International Union of Architects (PHOTO)
Politics 11:21
Iran’s OPEX: sanctions cannot cripple petrochemical sector
Politics 11:20
Iran exports products worth $8.4B in 2 months
Business 11:04
Japan's military says pilot vertigo likely cause of F-35 crash
Other News 11:03
Shipwreck in Turkey leaves two dead
Turkey 10:57
Turkmenistan expands production of laundry detergents
Economy 10:50
Investments in Kazakhstan's exploration work to exceed $26M
Economy 10:46
Container loading, unloading at Iran's Shahid Bahonar port up by nearly 70%
Business 10:36