Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for Central Bank’s notes

8 August 2019 10:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

Daily turnover of securities at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 199.8 million manats on Aug. 7, Trend reports referring to BSE.

Most of the transactions accounted for the placement of notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and amounted to about 199 million manats. The transactions were concluded at the price of 99.5158 per note.

Some 801,400 manats accounted for the transactions on bonds in the secondary market.

The transactions on manat bonds of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance (791,800 manats) and dollar bonds of the Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR ($5,600) were concluded during the day.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 8)

