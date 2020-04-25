Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25
By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:
The price of one ounce of gold decreased by 29.5245 manat ($17.37) in Azerbaijan last week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,887.695 manat ($1,698.64), which is 1 percent less compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
April 13
|
2,862.7575
|
April 20
|
2,861.066
|
April 14
|
2,918.127
|
April 21
|
2,868.325
|
April 15
|
2,931.004
|
April 22
|
2,864.704
|
April 16
|
2,916.112
|
April 23
|
2,913.146
|
April 17
|
2,903.634
|
April 24
|
2,931.234
|
Average weekly
|
2,917.2195
|
Average weekly
|
2,887.695
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.6268 manat (3.7 cents).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.7238 manat ($15.13), which is 2.3 percent less compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
April 13
|
25.9272
|
April 20
|
25.9463
|
April 14
|
26.4602
|
April 21
|
25.8323
|
April 15
|
26.6608
|
April 22
|
25.1226
|
April 16
|
26.1413
|
April 23
|
25.8965
|
April 17
|
26.1401
|
April 24
|
25.8213
|
Average weekly
|
25.53374
|
Average weekly
|
25.7238
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 24.161manat ($14.21).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,299.317 manat ($764.3), which is 1.8 percent less compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
April 13
|
1,267.2565
|
April 20
|
1,324.003
|
April 14
|
1,296.514
|
April 21
|
1,304.614
|
April 15
|
1,344.802
|
April 22
|
1,266.364
|
April 16
|
1,330.803
|
April 23
|
1,298.018
|
April 17
|
1,321.793
|
April 24
|
1,303.586
|
Average weekly
|
1,323.478
|
Average weekly
|
1,299.317
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 298.7789 manat ($175.75).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,504.1211 manat ($2,061.25), which is 7.8 percent less compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
April 13
|
3,866.6840
|
April 20
|
3,758.445
|
April 14
|
3,849.378
|
April 21
|
3,668.515
|
April 15
|
3,829.352
|
April 22
|
3,348.66
|
April 16
|
3,776.567
|
April 23
|
3,308.158
|
April 17
|
3,756.303
|
April 24
|
3,436.831
|
Average weekly
|
3,802.9
|
Average weekly
|
3,504.1211
