Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25

By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:

The price of one ounce of gold decreased by 29.5245 manat ($17.37) in Azerbaijan last week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,887.695 manat ($1,698.64), which is 1 percent less compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of gold April 13 2,862.7575 April 20 2,861.066 April 14 2,918.127 April 21 2,868.325 April 15 2,931.004 April 22 2,864.704 April 16 2,916.112 April 23 2,913.146 April 17 2,903.634 April 24 2,931.234 Average weekly 2,917.2195 Average weekly 2,887.695

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.6268 manat (3.7 cents).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.7238 manat ($15.13), which is 2.3 percent less compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of silver April 13 25.9272 April 20 25.9463 April 14 26.4602 April 21 25.8323 April 15 26.6608 April 22 25.1226 April 16 26.1413 April 23 25.8965 April 17 26.1401 April 24 25.8213 Average weekly 25.53374 Average weekly 25.7238

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 24.161manat ($14.21).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,299.317 manat ($764.3), which is 1.8 percent less compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum April 13 1,267.2565 April 20 1,324.003 April 14 1,296.514 April 21 1,304.614 April 15 1,344.802 April 22 1,266.364 April 16 1,330.803 April 23 1,298.018 April 17 1,321.793 April 24 1,303.586 Average weekly 1,323.478 Average weekly 1,299.317

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 298.7789 manat ($175.75).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,504.1211 manat ($2,061.25), which is 7.8 percent less compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium April 13 3,866.6840 April 20 3,758.445 April 14 3,849.378 April 21 3,668.515 April 15 3,829.352 April 22 3,348.66 April 16 3,776.567 April 23 3,308.158 April 17 3,756.303 April 24 3,436.831 Average weekly 3,802.9 Average weekly 3,504.1211

