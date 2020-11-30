Kazakhstan applies corrections to capital budget

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

Trend:

Clarifications to the budget of the capital until 2023 has been applied, Head of the Economy and Budget Planning Department of the city of Nur-Sultan, Kaisar Mankaraev, said, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Mankaraev made the remark at an extraordinary session of the Maslikhat of the city of Nur-Sultan.

“Clarification of the local budget is carried out to implement the goals and tasks determined by the head of state on September 1. The analysis of the actual collection of own income revealed the presence of reserves for increasing plans for own income by 22.2 billion tenge, bringing to 327,226 million tenge, including the plan for tax revenues is proposed to be increased by 18.5 billion tenge to 301,376 million tenge,” said Mankaraev.

He noted that optimization of the expenditures worth 2.8 billion tenge was also carried out.

“Based on the income, the expenditure part of the city's budget has been formed. It provides for priority areas of financial resources for the social sphere, education, health care, taking into account the provision of quality and availability of these services for citizens,” added Mankaraev.