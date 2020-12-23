Iranian currency rates for December 23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on December 23, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 9 currencies have increased and 25 have decreased compared to December 22.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 51,189 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on December 23 Iranian rial on December 22 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,308 56,314 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,309 47,377 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,047 5,088 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,811 4,859 1 Danish krone DKK 6,882 6,906 1 Indian rupee INR 569 569 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,694 137,905 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,152 26,175 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,587 40,614 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,418 5,418 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,230 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,587 32,644 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,621 29,644 1 South African rand ZAR 2,862 2,868 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,489 5,488 1 Russian ruble RUB 554 561 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,529 3,528 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 31,723 31,675 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,460 31,463 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,521 49,483 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,220 2,247 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,342 35,336 1 Libyan dinar LYD 31,330 31,307 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,412 6,413 100 Thai baths THB 138,970 139,286 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,341 10,360 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,874 37,952 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 51,189 51,361 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,980 10,002 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,859 12,854 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,953 2,956 1 Afghan afghani AFN 545 546 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,322 16,481 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,378 87,328 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,717 3,717 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,074 12,079

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 307,518 rials, and the price of $1 is 253,111 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 312,426 rials, and the price of $1 is 254,942 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 253,000-256,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 307,000-310,000 rials.