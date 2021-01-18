Prices of precious metals in Azerbaijan decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan on January 18 decreased compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Thus, an ounce of gold fell by 41.327 manat or $24.31 (1.31 percent), amounting to 3,107.8295 manat ($1,828), and an ounce of silver - by 1.2623 manat or 74 cents (2.9 percent), to 42.2195 manat ($24.83).

The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 46.8435 manat or $27.55 (2.48 percent) and amounted to 1,840.522 manat ($1,082), and per ounce of palladium - by 41.5225 manat or $24.42 (1.01 percent), amounting to 4,057.135 manat ($2,386).

Over the month, the price of an ounce of gold decreased by 90.9415 manat or $53.49 (2.8 percent), and an ounce of silver - by 1.659 manat or 97 cents (3.8 percent). The price per ounce of platinum rose by 74.749 manat or $43.97 (4.2 percent), and per ounce of palladium - by 71.196 manat or $41.88 (1.8 percent).

Over the year, gold rose in price by 462.7485 manat or $272.2 (17.5 percent), silver - by 11.5765 manat or $6.8 (37.8 percent), palladium - by 85.918 manat or $50.54 (2.2 percent), and platinum rose in price by 121.907 manat or $70.46 (7.1 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Jan.18, 2021 3,107.8295 42.2195 1,840.522 4,057.135 Jan.15, 2021 3,149.1565 43.4818 1,887.3655 4,098.6575 Dec. 18, 2020 3,198.771 43.8785 1,765.773 3,985.939 Jan. 18, 2020 2,645.081 30.643 1,718.615 3,971.217 Daily difference Manat -41.327 -1.2623 -46.8435 -41.5225 % -1.31 -2.9 -2.48 -1.01 Monthly difference Manat -90.9415 -1.659 74.749 71.196 % -2.8 -3.8 4.2 1.8 Annual difference Manat 462.7485 11.5765 121.907 85.918 % 17.5 37.8 7.1 2.2

