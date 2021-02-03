Fitch Solutions predicts Azerbaijan's nominal GDP to double by 2030

Finance 3 February 2021 11:17 (UTC+04:00)
Fitch Solutions predicts Azerbaijan's nominal GDP to double by 2030
Kazakhstan increases exports to UK year-on-year
Kazakhstan increases exports to UK year-on-year
Kazakhstan's telecommunications company opens tender to buy pumps
Kazakhstan's telecommunications company opens tender to buy pumps
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for Feb. 3
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for Feb. 3
Latest
Azerbaijan’s Los Angeles Consulate produces short film on Armenia’s Nazi glorification (VIDEO) Politics 11:18
Fitch Solutions predicts Azerbaijan's nominal GDP to double by 2030 Finance 11:17
Nepal envoy expresses gratitude to India for gifting 1 million Covid-19 vaccine doses Other News 11:06
Azerbaijan eyes to increase foreign investments in green energy Oil&Gas 11:01
Kazakhstan increases exports to UK year-on-year Business 11:00
Prices for Azerbaijani oil rising Finance 10:58
Volume of cargo loaded, unloaded in Iran’s Noshahr port announced Transport 10:54
Azerbaijani state service talks historical monuments in liberated lands Society 10:49
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on Feb.3 Oil&Gas 10:49
Azerbaijani currency rates for Feb.3 Finance 10:46
Iranian currency rates for February 3 Finance 10:46
Nasa appoints Indian-American Bhavya Lal as acting chief of staff Other News 10:41
Chiefs of Air Staff conclave at Bengaluru to promote defence cooperation Other News 10:41
Kazakhstan's telecommunications company opens tender to buy pumps Tenders 10:39
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for Feb. 3 Uzbekistan 10:39
Kazakhstan sees increase in mutual trade with Tajikistan despite COVID-19 Business 10:37
Uzbek commodity exchange reports volume of goods sold within Jan. 25-31 Uzbekistan 10:37
Turkmenistan’s Turkmennebit working to increase productivity of oil, gas fields Oil&Gas 10:33
Iran to receive first shipment of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Society 10:31
France imports almost 103 M euros worth petroleum oils from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 10:07
India's Future to challenge court order blocking retail deal in dispute with Amazon Other News 10:03
Germany’s oils and petroleum oils import from Azerbaijan – Eurostat’s data Oil&Gas 10:03
South Korea carmaker Kia's shares jump 14.5% on Apple EV tie-up report Other News 10:02
Political issues prevent Iran's membership in the WTO - Chamber of Commerce Politics 10:02
Iran launches advanced centrifuges at Natanz plant Nuclear Program 09:55
Austria talks on prospects for engagement in Azerbaijan’s liberated lands Business 09:49
Azerbaijan, Iran discuss possibilities of expanding bilateral relations Politics 09:48
Undeveloped land plots in Azerbaijan to be put to use Economy 09:48
Oil rises on falling U.S. crude stocks, demand hope on stimulus Oil&Gas 09:46
Austrian foreign ministry names priorities of cooperation with Azerbaijan this year Business 09:42
BP’s oil & gas investments unlikely to rebound post-COVID-19 Oil&Gas 09:38
Low and stable prices to be provided in Azerbaijan Economy 09:37
Marine fuel demand to go up, prices to find further support in rising crude Oil&Gas 09:35
Azerbaijan reveals hazelnut export figures for 2020 Business 09:32
Volume of paid services to Baku citizens in 2020 revealed Finance 09:30
Pegasus Airlines to launch daily Istanbul-Tbilisi flights Transport 09:29
Georgia reveals volume of exported tangerines Business 09:27
Trump lawyers challenge legitimacy of post-presidency impeachment trial US 08:52
Yellen, IMF chief discuss need for multilateral solutions on debt, other issues US 08:25
Brazil reports 54,096 new COVID-19 cases, 1,210 more deaths Other News 07:36
COVID-19 increases need for comprehensive dialogue between Turkmenistan, Romania in energy sector Business 07:01
Over 349,000 new COVID-19 cases registered worldwide in 24 hours — WHO Other News 06:25
Israel reports 7,951 new COVID-19 cases, 659,356 in total Israel 05:39
Shadow economy in Azerbaijan to be minimized Economy 05:01
Spain reports highest daily COVID-19 deaths since April Europe 04:29
Saudi Arabia announces COVID-19 ban on entry of citizens from 20 countries Arab World 03:58
U.S. Senate confirms Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary US 03:19
Turkey reports 7,795 new COVID-19 cases as tally near 2.5 mln Turkey 02:50
Talks to revive Italian government fail, all eyes on president Europe 02:21
SpaceX Starship prototype rocket explodes on landing after test launch US 01:39
Italy lower house speaker says mediation with coalition parties failed Europe 00:51
Iranian Minister says rising trend of prices has slowed down Business 00:09
We'll have 10 million vaccinated by end-March, Merkel says Europe 00:05
Qatar reports 375 new COVID-19 cases, 152,095 in total Arab World 2 February 23:32
Integration issues between EAEU entrepreneurs discussed in Kyrgyzstan's Osh Kyrgyzstan 2 February 23:04
Pfizer expects $15 billion in 2021 sales from its COVID-19 vaccine Other News 2 February 22:37
Mutated coronavirus prompts 2nd tests in Turkey Turkey 2 February 22:15
Georgia reveals volume of exported clementines Business 2 February 22:13
Iran plans to achieve big economic development Finance 2 February 22:11
Azerbaijani soldiers successfully complete two-week course in Turkey (PHOTO) Society 2 February 22:10
Total COVID-19 fines in Israel surpass 100 mln USD Israel 2 February 21:39
Number of COVID-19 cases in Africa exceeds 3.58 million, reports WHO Other News 2 February 21:08
Private sector share in financing Azerbaijan's non-oil sector to be increased Economy 2 February 21:05
Azerbaijani president appoints new head of Sumgayit Main Department of State Service for Mobilization and Conscription Politics 2 February 21:01
Iran supported Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity in Second Karabakh War says Ambassador Politics 2 February 21:01
Azerbaijan determines form of management of National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories Politics 2 February 20:59
Azerbaijani districts to have level of well-being comparable to Baku Economy 2 February 20:58
Ukraine’s import of Azerbaijani products up during 2020 Business 2 February 20:54
Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district prosecutor's office disseminates information in connection with explosion of civilians on mine Society 2 February 20:00
Charter of National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories of Azerbaijan approved Politics 2 February 19:59
ANAMA, Azerbaijani Interior Ministry appeal to population (VIDEO) Society 2 February 19:58
Azerbaijan shows footage from Alagurshag village of Gubadli district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 2 February 19:57
New fields may be discovered in Nagorno-Karabakh region Economy 2 February 19:56
Iran's relation with Caucasus region to improve transit connection Transport 2 February 19:34
Issues of cooperation between Turkmenistan and UN on national and regional levels discussed Turkmenistan 2 February 19:12
Deposits existing before 1993 to be first diagnosed in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region Society 2 February 19:04
Project of school in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city to be ready soon - Deputy chairman of Turkish party Politics 2 February 18:49
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry auctions short-term bonds Finance 2 February 18:48
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani youth Politics 2 February 18:45
Azerbaijan’s shares details of mine explosion in Fuzuli district Society 2 February 18:32
More steps will be taken to improve and modernize health care system - President of Azerbaijan Politics 2 February 18:32
Azerbaijan achieved what it wanted by taking preventive measures in fight against pandemic from early days - President Aliyev Politics 2 February 18:15
Medical examination of 5 million people at expense of state requires great organizational and financial resources - President Aliyev Politics 2 February 18:14
COVID-related situation is under control - President Aliyev Politics 2 February 18:12
President Aliyev says there must be public control over restoration work in liberated Shusha Politics 2 February 18:12
It is not ruled out that fight for vaccines will intensify, which may lead to very tragic consequences - President Aliyev Politics 2 February 18:11
If developed countries can't share these vaccines fairly and make mutual accusations, then what should other countries do? - President Aliyev Politics 2 February 18:09
President Aliyev criticizes companies running 'after cheap popularity' Politics 2 February 18:08
I have declared Shusha cultural capital, not capital of officials - President Aliyev Politics 2 February 18:08
Those who run after cheap popularity experience bitter end - President Aliyev Politics 2 February 18:03
Armenian people will also be grateful to us over time because we wanted to save them from this evil - President Aliyev Politics 2 February 17:59
Azerbaijan's Azergold predicts amount of net profit for 2021 Business 2 February 17:58
Azerbaijan discloses number of hectares sown with wheat in Aghdam district Economy 2 February 17:58
Azerbaijan entering qualitatively new strategic stage Politics 2 February 17:57
Victory in Nagorno-Karabakh region - one of most brilliant in Turkic world - Turkish Nationalist Movement Party Politics 2 February 17:55
Azerbaijan confirms 332 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 2 February 17:53
Kazakhstan allocates land for int'l trade center construction with Uzbekistan Business 2 February 17:50
Uzbekistan publishes first ever ESG report Uzbekistan 2 February 17:42
Daily average price for RON-80 gasoline in Uzbekistan up Uzbekistan 2 February 17:35
Share of alternative, renewable energies in primary consumption to be raised in Azerbaijan Economy 2 February 17:34
All news