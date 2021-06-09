Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan decline
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
The prices of precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan on June 9 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold decreased by 2.176 manat or $1.28 (0.07 percent) and made up 3,220.225 manat or $1,894.25 per ounce.
The price of silver shrank by 0.1952 manat or 11 cents (0.41 percent) and amounted to 47.0469 manat ($27.67).
The price of platinum went down by 10.013 manat or $5.89 (0.5 percent) and equaled to 1,981.86 manat ($1,165.8).
The price of palladium declined by 54.4085 manat or $32 (1.13 percent) and stood at 4,771.6195 manat ($2,806.83).
In monthly terms, the price of gold grew by 107.117 manat or $63.01 (3.4 percent) per ounce, silver rose by 0.3827 manat or 23 cents (0.8 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 153.306 manat or $90.18 per ounce (7.2 percent), while palladium dropped by 199.1295 manat or $117.13 (4 percent).
On annual basis, the price of gold climbed by 334.339 manat or $196.67 (11.6 percent), silver grew by 17.1727 manat or $10.1 (57.5 percent), platinum spiked by 563.0825 manat or $331.22 (39.7 percent), and palladium surged by 1,340.858 manat or $788.74 (39.1 percent).
|
Date:
|
Gold
(XAU)
|
Silver
(XAG)
|
Platinum
(XPT)
|
Palladium
(XPD)
|
June 9, 2021
|
3,220.225
|
47.0469
|
1,981.86
|
4,771.6195
|
June 8, 2021
|
3,222.401
|
47.2421
|
1,991.873
|
4,826.028
|
May 9, 2021
|
3,113.108
|
46.6642
|
2,135.166
|
4,970.749
|
June 9, 2020
|
2,885.886
|
29.8742
|
1,418.7775
|
3,430.7615
|
Change in a day
|
in man.
|
-2.176
|
-0.1952
|
-10.013
|
-54.4085
|
in %
|
-0.07
|
-0.41
|
-0.5
|
-1.13
|
Change in a month
|
in man.
|
107.117
|
0.3827
|
-153.306
|
-199.1295
|
in %
|
3.4
|
0.8
|
-7.2
|
-4
|
Change in a year
|
in man.
|
334.339
|
17.1727
|
563.0825
|
1,340.858
|
in %
|
11.6
|
57.5
|
39.7
|
39.1
---
