Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan decline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The prices of precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan on June 9 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 2.176 manat or $1.28 (0.07 percent) and made up 3,220.225 manat or $1,894.25 per ounce.

The price of silver shrank by 0.1952 manat or 11 cents (0.41 percent) and amounted to 47.0469 manat ($27.67).

The price of platinum went down by 10.013 manat or $5.89 (0.5 percent) and equaled to 1,981.86 manat ($1,165.8).

The price of palladium declined by 54.4085 manat or $32 (1.13 percent) and stood at 4,771.6195 manat ($2,806.83).

In monthly terms, the price of gold grew by 107.117 manat or $63.01 (3.4 percent) per ounce, silver rose by 0.3827 manat or 23 cents (0.8 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 153.306 manat or $90.18 per ounce (7.2 percent), while palladium dropped by 199.1295 manat or $117.13 (4 percent).

On annual basis, the price of gold climbed by 334.339 manat or $196.67 (11.6 percent), silver grew by 17.1727 manat or $10.1 (57.5 percent), platinum spiked by 563.0825 manat or $331.22 (39.7 percent), and palladium surged by 1,340.858 manat or $788.74 (39.1 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) June 9, 2021 3,220.225 47.0469 1,981.86 4,771.6195 June 8, 2021 3,222.401 47.2421 1,991.873 4,826.028 May 9, 2021 3,113.108 46.6642 2,135.166 4,970.749 June 9, 2020 2,885.886 29.8742 1,418.7775 3,430.7615 Change in a day in man. -2.176 -0.1952 -10.013 -54.4085 in % -0.07 -0.41 -0.5 -1.13 Change in a month in man. 107.117 0.3827 -153.306 -199.1295 in % 3.4 0.8 -7.2 -4 Change in a year in man. 334.339 17.1727 563.0825 1,340.858 in % 11.6 57.5 39.7 39.1

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni