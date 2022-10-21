Azerbaijani minister reveals amount of loans issued under interest subsidization mechanism

BAKU,Azerbaijan, October 21. Interest subsidies of 66.6 million manat ($39.1 million) were allocated to entrepreneurs for 5,009 loans under the interest subsidy mechanism for existing loans, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov's Twitter page.

"As of October 1, under the interest subsidy mechanism for existing loans, decisions were made on granting interest subsidies of 70.4 million manat ($41.4 million) to 5,035 applications with a loan balance of 858.4 million manat ($504.9 million) and interest subsidies of 66.6 million manat ($39.1 million) were allocated to entrepreneurs for 5,009 loans," he said.