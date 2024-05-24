Azerbaijan explores electric mobility, carbon tax concerns

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. A meeting of Azerbaijan's working group on the preparation of the national electric mobility plan has discussed Turan Energy's project on electric mobility and carbon tax, Trend reports via the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency (AREA) under the Ministry of Energy.

The project was part of discussions on improving the regulatory framework to expand the use of electric vehicles in Azerbaijan and attract business entities to create electric charging stations for such cars at the ministry.

The event featured speech of AREA Hydrogen and Green Technologies Department Head Rena Humbatova.

To note, Turan Energy LLC secured its position as the winner in the proposal survey for the "National Electric Mobility Plan of Azerbaijan", announced on November 3, 2023.

