New payment system to be launched in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 17

By Huseyn Veliyev - Trend:

The new payment system Paymanat (paymanat.az) will be launched in Azerbaijan, the company told Trend.

The company noted that, a contract with Expressbank, which will act as a processing center of the payment system, will be signed in a few days.

"In the next three weeks, the services of payment of fees for telecommunications, utilities, etc. will be integrated into the Paymanat system. In parallel, the launch of a mobile app Paymanat for devices running on Android and iOS within a month has been envisaged," the company said.

In addition, in the near future, plastic cards Paymanat will also be presented to the market, the company said. It will be possible to get the Paymanat cards through Expressbank OJSC.

"A limited number of cards are currently issued for testing," the company said.

The Paymanat card will be combined with the e-wallet, and this will allow registered users to open a virtual account.

The e-wallet account can be replenished via MilliON and eManat payment terminals. The funds uploaded to the virtual account can be used to purchase goods, pay for services, as well as to make money transfers.

Currently, such platforms as hesab.az, azericard.com, gpp.az, cib.az, e-pul.az, portmanat.az, e-govpay.az etc. are functioning on the market of electronic payment systems of Azerbaijan.

