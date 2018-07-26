Turkmenistan may lease its satellite use to European companies

26 July 2018 09:17 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 26

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

The closed joint-stock "Turkmen Hemrasy" company is negotiating the lease of transponders of the TürkmenÄlem 52 ° E communications satellite with Turkish broadcasters, the "Neutral Turkmenistan" newspaper reports.

Negotiations are also being conducted with European companies to service satellite networks of the corporate sector. Currently, TürkmenÄlem 52.00 E provides transmission channels of national television and foreign companies.

In total, the satellite has 38 active communication channels - transponders. Of these, 26 are used by Turkmenistan for their own purposes, the remaining 12 are leased to Space Systems International Monaco S.a.m.

TürkmenÄlem 52.00E, which is on orbit at an altitude of several tens of thousands of kilometers above the Earth's surface, provided remote settlements for mobile communications located in the Karakum Desert, said the source.

The locals were able to use the services of communication and the internet. The connection was made by the state telecommunications company "TurkmenTelecom" and "Turkmen Hemrasy".

The launch of TürkmenÄlem 52 °E took place on April 28, 2015 from Cape Canaveral (Florida, USA). The first Turkmen satellite is equipped with three antennas covering the coverage of dozens of countries in Europe and Asia, as well as countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

