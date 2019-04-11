Bakcell subscribers get free access to thousands of movies (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

Trend:

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and the Fastest Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan started cooperating with famous MEGOGO video service. This exclusive partnership will provide Bakcell subscribers with a FREE access to up to 10 thousand licensed movies, cartoons, TV-shows and other video content for the period of up to 12 months.

MEGOGO is the largest international OTT/VOD service in the CIS countries and Eastern Europe. Thanks to this unique offer, Bakcell subscribers will be able to enjoy thousands of movies in high quality with hundreds of movies already dubbed in Azerbaijani language.

The service is available to all Bakcell subscribers (Cin, Klass and Business Individual). To benefit from this opportunity, the customers need to register with their Bakcell mobile numbers at www.megogo.net website or dedicated (MEGOGO) mobile application, which can be downloaded from Google Play Store and Appstore. Depending on the used tariff, promotional free subscription to the service is provided for the period of 6 months or 12 months respectively. After the promotional FREE usage period, the customers will be able to prolong service by paying a monthly fee of 3 AZN.

Note that registered users will be able to access the services from up to 5 different devices. Megogo is offering comfortable tailored viewing experience optimized and available on more than 30 device platforms, including smartphones, tablets, Smart TVs, web, gaming consoles and many more. Usage of the service requires an internet connection (mobile or fixed).

Visit www.bakcell.com for more information about this unique offer and other advantageous products and services of Bakcell.

Being the most customer-focused and innovative telecommunications services provider in Azerbaijan, Bakcell is always focused on introducing new products and services, in combination with the best digital customer experience, and all of this is supported by the superior and fastest network in the country. Bakcell will continue serving as pioneer in introduction of innovations to provide the modern mobile communications users with state-of-the-art, convenient and interesting service.

About Bakcell

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan, offers a wide range of products and Services to users of modern mobile communications Services. The company provides its customers with the best-in-class 4G mobile internet.

The 4G services of Bakcell are already available in Baku and Absheron peninsula, as well as central parts of more than 40 regions of Azerbaijan.

With more than 7000 base stations, Bakcell network covers 99 percent of the population and 93 percent of the land area of the country (except for the occupied territories). In 2017, Bakcell network has been recognized as the “Best in Test” in Azerbaijan by P3 Communications, being one of the most trusted independent authorities in mobile benchmarking. Bakcell has been recognized as the Fastest Mobile Network in Azerbaijan. This award, presented by world-famous “Ookla” company, recognizes Bakcell’s commitment to delivering fastest speeds to customers all across Azerbaijan.

For more information about Bakcell products and services, please visit www.bakcell.com or call 555.

If you are not a Bakcell subscriber, but wish to find out about Bakcell and its products and services, please call 012 498 89 89

About MEGOGO

MEGOGO is the largest in Eastern Europe and the CIS countries VOD/OTT service for online video and TV channels. Its monthly audience reaches 50 million unique users. The service offers over 77 000 videos, including more than 10 000 movies and TV series, more than 1500 animated movies and cartoons, about 45 000 TV shows, concerts and clips, and also over 20 000 news programs.

It is a multi-screen service available on all devices running on iOS, Android, Windows, as well as on connected TVs with Smart TV functions. The service also allows users to watch popular TV channels and MEGOGO’s own interactive movie’s channels.

MEGOGO actively engages in social projects, being a partner and patron of various movie events, Internet initiatives, cultural and social activities. One of the major project called “Watch the Sound” is created for people with hearing impairment. Within the initiative, MEGOGO has launched its own studio for sign language interpretation, created a special section on the site with thousands of movies and cartoons for viewers with hearing loss, and launched an interactive channel, where 100% of the content is broadcasted with sign language.

