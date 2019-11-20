Nar protects customers from unwanted messages and automatic subscription

20 November 2019 16:43 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

Trend:

Excelled with its customer-centric strategy, Nar is developing its products and services based on the requests from customers. Along with providing high quality additional services to meet their needs, the mobile operator protects its customers from unwanted subscriptions in accordance with the company's transparency principle.

Mobile operator takes necessary actions to stop any services that may adversely affect the customer experience, such as unwanted SMS, automatic subscription through web pages and voice referral services. Thus, Nar does not cooperate with the content providers, which may render services disturbing its customers. It allows Nar subscribers to activate only the services that they need.

“It is a part of Nar’s customer-oriented strategy to ensure full transparency in services used by the customers, as well as the methods of subscription to these services. We aim to protect our customers from spam messages. We have been working on this issue for a long time and in fact, we completed majority of the tasks last year. Today, we are pleased to state that we have managed to eliminate such cases. Committed to its customer-centric strategy, Nar will continue to provide high quality services to its customers”, said Gahraman Kazimov, Commerce Director at Azerfon.

Customers may address their requests and inquiries to Customer Services operating on 24/7 basis by calling 777, as well as Facebook, Twitter or Instagram pages of Nar and online chat and get answers within a short period of time. In addition, customers may obtain all relevant information about the consumption from “Usage history” section in Nar+ application.

Notably, thanks to its customer centric strategy and high-quality services, Nar, for the first time in the country, ranked on the top for the customer loyalty index among mobile operators for past 2 years.

“Azerfon” LLC (Nar trademark) started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The ‘Nar’ brand name was selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. Nar network currently covers 97,7% of the country population, providing high-speed service to over 2,3 million customers with more than 8,600 base stations.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

  • Nar protects customers from unwanted messages and automatic subscription
  • Nar protects customers from unwanted messages and automatic subscription
  • Nar protects customers from unwanted messages and automatic subscription
  • Nar protects customers from unwanted messages and automatic subscription
Related news
Revenues of mobile operators in Azerbaijan up in 10 months 2019
ICT 14:19
Earn miles with Azercell Roaming!
Business 19 November 16:31
Bakcell presentsfastest mobile internet speed in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
ICT 14 November 17:53
Nar's CSR project becomes winner at prestigious int'l competition (VIDEO)
ICT 14 November 13:24
Azercell starts first in Azerbaijan 5G network in City Center of Baku! (PHOTO)
ICT 12 November 14:50
New visits of Azercell’s “Mobile Eye Clinic”
Society 7 November 17:58
Latest
Cargo transportation up in Azerbaijan in 10 months of 2019
Business 17:32
US inks highest volume of global LNG export contracts
Oil&Gas 17:31
Georgia cuts knitwear exports to Turkey
Business 17:29
Moscow hosts meeting of secretaries of security councils of CIS countries (PHOTO)
Politics 17:21
Output of finished metal products grows in Azerbaijan
Business 17:21
Exports of ferroalloys from Georgia to Turkey decrease
Business 17:18
Turkey reduces exports of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles to Georgia
Business 17:17
Foreigners now able to get work permits in Azerbaijan even faster
Politics 17:07
Azerbaijan introduces new application rules for temporary residence permit
Azerbaijan 17:03