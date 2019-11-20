Nar protects customers from unwanted messages and automatic subscription

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

Trend:

Excelled with its customer-centric strategy, Nar is developing its products and services based on the requests from customers. Along with providing high quality additional services to meet their needs, the mobile operator protects its customers from unwanted subscriptions in accordance with the company's transparency principle.

Mobile operator takes necessary actions to stop any services that may adversely affect the customer experience, such as unwanted SMS, automatic subscription through web pages and voice referral services. Thus, Nar does not cooperate with the content providers, which may render services disturbing its customers. It allows Nar subscribers to activate only the services that they need.

“It is a part of Nar’s customer-oriented strategy to ensure full transparency in services used by the customers, as well as the methods of subscription to these services. We aim to protect our customers from spam messages. We have been working on this issue for a long time and in fact, we completed majority of the tasks last year. Today, we are pleased to state that we have managed to eliminate such cases. Committed to its customer-centric strategy, Nar will continue to provide high quality services to its customers”, said Gahraman Kazimov, Commerce Director at Azerfon.

Customers may address their requests and inquiries to Customer Services operating on 24/7 basis by calling 777, as well as Facebook, Twitter or Instagram pages of Nar and online chat and get answers within a short period of time. In addition, customers may obtain all relevant information about the consumption from “Usage history” section in Nar+ application.

Notably, thanks to its customer centric strategy and high-quality services, Nar, for the first time in the country, ranked on the top for the customer loyalty index among mobile operators for past 2 years.

“Azerfon” LLC (Nar trademark) started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The ‘Nar’ brand name was selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. Nar network currently covers 97,7% of the country population, providing high-speed service to over 2,3 million customers with more than 8,600 base stations.

