Huawei talks future projects planned for Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Huawei Director in Uzbekistan Liu Jiaxin spoke about future projects the company plans to implement in the country,while talking to with media representatives, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

Also, Liu Jiaxin noted the importance of marking the 2020 as the Year of Science, Enlightenment and Digital Economy Development.

Huawei has been operating in Uzbekistan for 20 years. Huge work has been done over these years to introduce information and communication technologies in the country. In 2019, the company signed a number of memoranda to implement projects on digitization of health care system, training, ensuring public safety and expanding coverage of local communication operators' networks.

In particular, a project was launched to equip call centers of emergency medical services with modern ICT solutions. The 5G technologies were publicly tested together with telecom operators, and a pilot project on e-education implementation was presented.

The company has also outlined a number of projects for 2020, the implementation of which will improve and accelerate digitization of Uzbekistan.

