Huawei talks future projects planned for Uzbekistan

4 February 2020 17:36 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Huawei Director in Uzbekistan Liu Jiaxin spoke about future projects the company plans to implement in the country,while talking to with media representatives, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

Also, Liu Jiaxin noted the importance of marking the 2020 as the Year of Science, Enlightenment and Digital Economy Development.

Huawei has been operating in Uzbekistan for 20 years. Huge work has been done over these years to introduce information and communication technologies in the country. In 2019, the company signed a number of memoranda to implement projects on digitization of health care system, training, ensuring public safety and expanding coverage of local communication operators' networks.

In particular, a project was launched to equip call centers of emergency medical services with modern ICT solutions. The 5G technologies were publicly tested together with telecom operators, and a pilot project on e-education implementation was presented.

The company has also outlined a number of projects for 2020, the implementation of which will improve and accelerate digitization of Uzbekistan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
French specialists discussing solutions for Uzbekistan's environmental challenges
Uzbekistan 17:00
Uzbekistan presents concept of its chairmanship in CIS
Uzbekistan 15:58
China's Xinjiang Hualing Industry & Trade Group may get involved in projects in Uzbekistan
Construction 14:56
Uzbekistan increases production of eco-friendly bags
Business 10:55
World Bank sums up its activities in Uzbekistan for 2019
Business 3 February 21:39
Uzbekistan increases production of fruits, vegetables
Business 3 February 19:28
Latest
Net profit of Azerbaijan’s NBC Bank increases
Finance 18:45
Primary, final energy consumption in EU away from 2020 targets
Oil&Gas 18:44
Azerbaijan’s state housing agency talks implementation of social projects in Baku
Construction 18:29
Iran imports over $3B worth of medicine
Business 18:28
Official talks Iran's potential of export to neighboring countries
Business 18:26
Turkmenistan to nominate Ogurjaly island for inclusion into Ramsar List
Turkmenistan 18:21
Azerbaijan's Bank Respublika increases profit
Finance 18:18
Eni on way of new initiatives in Bahrain for renewable energy, LNG, exploration
Oil&Gas 18:14
Agricultural projects commissioned in Iran's Qazvin province
Business 18:14