What Kazakhstan expects from digitalization of its economy?

Digitalization is aimed not only at improving one industry or sphere of activity in Kazakhstan, but also at serious changes in country’s economy and public life, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports with reference to the president’s press office.

Tokayev made the statement within the framework of a meeting on the implementation of the Digital Kazakhstan State Program.

Tokayev added that therefore the need to create a unified monitoring system that unites all state bodies exists.

He stressed that the goal set for the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry to introduce advanced and modern technologies has not yet been achieved. Tokayev noted that this work lacks coherence and coordination.

“Use of big data technologies, artificial intelligence algorithms will allow to create databases with a higher level of reliability, identify incorrect or outdated information, and output a complete and objective picture from scattered information. Therefore, the government should complete the connection of all state bodies and launch “Smart Data Ukimet” (online monitoring of economic growth and implementation of government programs) as soon as possible,” Tokayev said.

He noted that in the era of the information boom, digital public services should be intuitive and accessible even for non-advanced users. In addition, he pointed to the need to use the ‘focus groups’ consisting of different categories of citizens, to study public opinion before launching certain services.

Tokayev also instructed the government to develop a set of regulatory and incentive measures to expand the Industry 4.0 project.

“The use of digital technologies in the public administration system is without any doubt the key to the success of the entire program. In this regard, we need drastic changes," said the president.

Tokayev pointed out that the system for using paper documents should be eliminated in favor of electronic format.

