Huawei deploys cloud video service platform in Uzbekistan

Huawei, in cooperation with Uztelecom, carried out rapid deployment of Huawei cloud video service platform in Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

The platform provides remote access to various sectors across the country, including government agencies and medical facilities of Uzbekistan, as well as schools and businesses.

To rapidly deploy services, Huawei has set up an operational team at its Shenzhen headquarters to launch the video conferencing platform in Uzbekistan. The team included specialists from HQ Intelligent Collaboration Solution Group, who provided technical support for remote commissioning.

The deployment of the FusionCompute cloud video platform as well as training of local engineers in the basics of platform operation and management was completed in just four days.

In turn, Uztelecom released the Huawei TE Desktop and TE Mobile installation package.

The platform provides high bandwidth of 10 Gbps so that users all over the country can have fast remote access to the resources they need. These video services have been deployed throughout the country as part of the implementation of measures to protect the population against the coronavirus pandemic.

In March 2020, Huawei donated two thermal imaging cameras to Tashkent International Airport. The cameras help the airport staff to effectively identify potential risks and ensure overall passenger safety.

Huawei, together with its Chinese partners, also assisted the Government of Uzbekistan in acquiring the necessary medical equipment and supplies to combat coronavirus, thus, demonstrating its high social and corporate responsibility, said the report.

