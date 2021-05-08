Azerbaijan's CBC radio starts broadcasting in Karabakh
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8
Trend:
Terrestrial broadcasting of Azerbaijan’s CBC radio has been provided via the Azerspace satellite and the Shusha radio and television station, the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and High Technologies told Trend on May 8.
According to the ministry, radio channels were broadcast in Shusha, Khankendi, Mingachevir, Yevlakh, Khojaly, Aghdam, Barda, Goranboy, Goychay, and Gabala districts, as well as in nearby settlements.
At the same time, on December 30, 2020, the Shusha radio-television station began broadcasting 11 TV channels, including CBC TV, and two FM radio.
