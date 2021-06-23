Azerbaijan, UAE discuss co-op in field of high technologies (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates discussed the issues of cooperation in the field of innovations and high technologies, as well as in the space industry, Trend reports on June 23 referring to Azerbaijani Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Rashad Nabiyev’s message on Twitter.

The discussions were held during the meeting between Nabiyev and UAE Minister of Economy, Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, who is on an official visit to Baku.

