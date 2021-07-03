Kaspersky Lab ready to help Azerbaijani enterprises to switch to Industry 4.0

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3

Kaspersky Lab is ready to help Azerbaijani enterprises make the transition to Industry 4.0. (fourth industrial revolution), Mushvig Mammadov, the official representative of Kaspersky Lab in Azerbaijan, told Trend.

According to Mammadov, Kaspersky IoT Secure Gateway 100 (the first cyber immune data gateway for the industry) is based on the Siemens SIMATIC IOT2040 hardware platform and runs under the control of KasperskyOS.

"Using the universal OPC UA protocol, it directly collects data from industrial equipment and safely transfers it to the Siemens MindSphere cloud. Based on this data, you can build reliable cloud analytics services that help improve production efficiency. The presentation of the world's first cyber immune data gateway for the 'Industrial Internet of Things' took place in April this year," Mammadov said.

Also, the company representative noted that Kaspersky IoT Secure Gateway 100 was the result of the work of a large team at Kaspersky Lab and its subsidiary Adaptive Industrial Technologies (Aprotech).

"The IIoT gateway runs under the control of KasperskyOS, which endows it with "innate" resistance to the overwhelming majority of types of cyberattacks. The new device is designed to help enterprises make the transition to Industry 4.0., Inn case of interest in this solution in Azerbaijan, we, of course, will be happy to demonstrate it," Mammadov added.

