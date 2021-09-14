Apple doubles down on 5G with new iPhone 13, upgrades iPad Mini

ICT 14 September 2021 22:30 (UTC+04:00)
Apple doubles down on 5G with new iPhone 13, upgrades iPad Mini

Apple Inc (AAPL.O) unveiled the iPhone 13 and a new iPad mini on Tuesday, expanding 5G connectivity and showing off faster chips and sharper cameras, Trend reports citing Reuters.

While the Cupertino, California-based company did not announce any blockbuster features or products, analysts expect customers hanging onto older models like the iPhone X will be eager to upgrade.

The iPhone 13 will have a new chip called the A15 Bionic that will power features like automatically detecting when the phone's camera is pointed at text. Apple said the iPhone 13 will have custom 5G antennas and radio components for faster speeds and will come in five colors.

The phone will start at $699, and participating wireless carriers will offer up to $700 off for qualifying trade-ins. The iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999 and the Pro Max starts at $1,099, with trade-in offers of up to $1,000. All three models will be available Sept. 24.

"The competition is still playing catchup to our chips - not just from last year, but even from two years ago," said Kaiann Drance, an Apple iPhone marketing executive.

The Series 7 smart watch will feature a larger display and faster charging. It will start at $399 and be available later this autumn.

The company also updated its iPad Mini with 5G connectivity and a reworked design that makes it look like the higher-end iPad Air and Pro models. Apple also updated its base-model iPad with a new camera for working and learning from home. The base model iPad starts at $329, and the Mini starts at $499. Both will be available next week.

Apple shares were down 0.5%, in-line with a slight downturn in broader markets.

"It seems like there's nothing really revolutionary announced, but of course, as usual, they announced enough improvements to at least generate some enthusiasm among consumers," said Rick Meckler, partner at family investment office Cherry Lane Investments.

Apple last year introduced its iPhone 12, which featured a new look and its first devices with 5G connectivity. This year, analyst expect modest hardware upgrades and a deeper focus on 5G.

In particular, carriers such as AT&T Inc (T.N), Verizon Communications (VZ.N) and T-Mobile (TMUS.O) that have significantly built out their networks since the start of this year are likely to offer new incentives around the devices that can take advantage of the faster speeds those networks can offer, said Ben Bajarin, head of consumer technologies at Creative Strategies.

"There seems to be way more (5G network capacity) than was in place even six months ago," Bajarin said. "They want people upgrading. They're going to be really aggressive."

Apple's biggest product launch of the year comes as some of the shine has come off its stock as business practices such as charging software developers commissions on in-app payments have come under regulatory scrutiny. read more

Apple shares were up about 15.6% year to date, trailing the Nasdaq Composite Index, which was up nearly 19% over the same period.

Kim Forrest, founder and chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital, said she was not concerned by the lack of splashy, unexpected products, since Apple's upgrades would keep customers. "I think the consumer, once it gets the Apple chip in its head, it's very hard to dislodge," she said.

The Apple Watch has become a cornerstone of its $30.6 billion accessories segment, which was up 25% in Apple's most recent fiscal year even as its iPhone revenue declined slightly. Analysts widely believe that Apple users who buy more than one product - such as an Apple Watch and iPhone - are more likely to stick with the brand and spend on the company's apps and services.

Apple focused on fitness features such as improving how the watch tracks bicycling workouts and dust protection for hiking. The watch is paired tightly with Apple Fitness+, a paid service offering guided workouts with Apple instructors. The company added pilates and skiing-oriented workouts, and a group workouts function designed to let users work out together. The company also bundled three months of free service with its watch devices.

Shares of exercise bike and online training company Peloton (PTON.O) were down about 1.6%.

"It's the one service they offer where you literally have to have this product or you can't use this service," Bajarin said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Iran to consider gas imports from Turkmenistan - Energy Commission
Iran to consider gas imports from Turkmenistan - Energy Commission
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale September 15
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale September 15
Azerbaijan studying options to transport hydrogen via available pipeline systems
Azerbaijan studying options to transport hydrogen via available pipeline systems
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan plan to organize production of cars Uzbekistan 23:22
Turkey sees more than 141,400 housing sales in August Turkey 23:14
Iran to purchase new airplanes Business 23:12
Turkish President receives Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan Politics 23:03
Georgia records increase in pork imports Business 22:40
Apple doubles down on 5G with new iPhone 13, upgrades iPad Mini ICT 22:30
Delegation of OIC Ombudsmen Association arrives in Azerbaijan Politics 22:00
Special forces hold airborne training during "Three Brothers - 2021" exercises (PHOTO) Politics 21:40
Israel reports 10,774 new COVID-19 cases Israel 21:24
Azerbaijani FM receives newly appointed EU representative to Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 20:47
Military officials of Azerbaijan and Turkey attend joint exercises "Falcon TurAz-2021" (PHOTO) Politics 20:22
Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan celebrates Hindi Day (PHOTO) Other News 20:22
Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports meets with members of national swimming team (PHOTO) Politics 19:53
Azerbaijani FM meets World Bank's Manager for Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 19:37
Azerbaijani-Turkish Working Group develop roadmap on digital transformation (PHOTO) Economy 19:34
Iran to consider gas imports from Turkmenistan - Energy Commission Oil&Gas 19:33
Famous Azerbaijani singer dies of COVID-19 Society 19:21
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 19:12
Azerbaijan's state budget records surplus Finance 19:11
Azerbaijan confirms 2,077 new COVID-19 cases, 3,725 recoveries Society 19:05
Uzbek Ministry of Health releases COVID-19 data for Sept. 14 Uzbekistan 18:51
Trade balance between EU and Georgia for trade in agricultural goods remains positive - EU delegation Business 18:51
Georgia shares data on property insurance Finance 18:33
Georgia reveals total amount of loans in banking sector Finance 18:29
International Bank of Azerbaijan to purchase IP phones via tender Business 18:28
Georgia reveals volume of purchased grapes Business 18:13
Georgia increases imports of new tires Business 18:12
Georgia unveils volume of imported cement from Azerbaijan Business 18:11
Azerbaijan's Central Bank talks growth of capital repatriation in 1H2021 Finance 18:11
FAO working closely with Kazakh gov't to improve food security Business 18:10
Number of bank cards in Azerbaijan rising - Central Bank Economy 18:05
Lithuania increases export of electrical machinery to Turkmenistan Business 18:04
Georgia expect decline in inflation - minister Finance 18:03
Iran introduces vaccination mandate for traveling citizens Society 18:02
Iran to accelerate mine drilling plan - IMIDRO Iran 17:58
Georgia needs new program from International Monetary Fund - minister Business 17:52
Large Kazakh retail chain enters Uzbek market Business 17:51
Kazakhstan unveils TOP-3 source countries by amount of money transfers Business 17:50
Azerbaijan working to organize activity of Karabakh Architecture and Urban Planning Center Azerbaijan 17:50
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale September 15 Oil&Gas 17:49
Iran unveils volume of rice to be harvested in country Business 17:46
Cement trading at Iran Mercantile Exchange is transparent - Securities and Exchange Organization Finance 17:43
Iran increases exports of ready-made clothing from Turkey Turkey 17:37
Azerbaijan studying options to transport hydrogen via available pipeline systems Oil&Gas 17:37
UAE seeks $1 trillion in economic activity with Israel by 2031 Israel 17:36
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds in Iran Finance 17:33
Georgia reveals leading company in air cargo market Transport 17:32
Russian authorities plan to simplify reception of residence permit for IT specialists Russia 17:31
Creditinfo Georgia shares data on overdue loans Finance 17:30
More than 140 former heads of state and Nobel laureates call on candidates for German chancellor to waive intellectual property rules for COVID vaccines Society 17:25
U.S. core consumer prices slow sharply in August US 17:22
Azerbaijan shares data on certificates of contraindication to vaccination against COVID-19 Society 17:21
Georgia reveals TOP-10 of largest energy consumers in country Oil&Gas 17:15
SOCAR talks on works for LNG expansion Oil&Gas 17:13
International symposium to be held in Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam Politics 17:09
US President Biden to host in-person Quad Summit on Sept 24, PM Modi to attend Other News 17:04
Cheapest to build a solar farm in India, says Kerry Other News 17:03
Turkmenistan reduces cotton export to Portugal Turkmenistan 17:03
Turkmenistan's ministry of industry and construction production announces int’l tender Tenders 17:02
OECD promotes digitalization of SMEs in Azerbaijan Economy 17:01
Iran pursuing development of cooperation with Russia in all areas - Iranian president Politics 16:58
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary opens tender to buy pumps Tenders 16:44
SOCAR keen to develop new supplies amid latest gas crisis Oil&Gas 16:36
Azerbaijan holds new online meeting on energy supply of liberated lands Oil&Gas 16:30
Azerbaijan - Turkey joint exercises continue (PHOTO) Politics 16:27
Azerkhalcha OJSC showcases its carpet products in Moscow for the first time (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 16:26
More Azerbaijani enterprises to export apples to Russia Economy 16:26
Azerbaijan sees increase in foreign direct investments Finance 16:11
Iran to build gold processing plant in Kurdistan Province Business 16:10
COVID-19 pandemic drives use of digital wallets ICT 16:09
Azerbaijan discloses amount of trade surplus for 7M2021 Economy 16:05
ERIELL commissions new gas pipeline in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 16:04
Kazakhstan’s KAZ Minerals eyes to build icebreaker for Baimskaya project Transport 16:02
Kazakhstan sees increase in revenues from passenger railways transport Transport 16:00
Ranking of OPEC+ members in terms of compliance Oil&Gas 15:59
French EDF presents roadmap for Georgian hydropower Oil&Gas 15:54
IsDB Institute Wins ‘Best Islamic Research & Development’ Award for 2021 Arab World 15:28
UAE's Aldar and ADQ seek to buy control of Egypt's SODIC Arab World 15:13
Israel Q2 GDP revised up to +16.6% Q/Q as economy rebounds from COVID Israel 15:11
Amazon boosts hourly pay to over $18, to hire 125,000 workers US 15:04
Russia records another 17,837 coronavirus cases Russia 15:03
IEA unveils Kazakhstan's August compliance to OPEC+ deal Oil&Gas 14:53
Minister of Health of Azerbaijan speaks at WHO Regional Committee for Europe session Society 14:52
Iran, Vietnam working on joint investments - Trade Promotion Organization Business 14:51
Our country cannot develop as much as we want without private investment - President Aliyev Politics 14:41
We will take necessary steps for development of each district - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 14:40
Heads of executive authority of several districts received money and bribes even from most socially vulnerable categories of population - President Aliyev Politics 14:40
IFC, Uzbekistan to strengthen co-op Business 14:39
Value of trading in valuable securities skyrockets at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange Finance 14:34
President Aliyev to newly appointed heads of Shamkir, Jalilabad: Keep citizens happy, accelerate development of districts Politics 14:33
Everyone should know that no-one can escape responsibility - President Aliyev Politics 14:32
Russia's Rostov region has great potential to become top exporter to Azerbaijan - Russian trade rep Business 14:29
Brazil to account for half of Americas crude and condensate output Oil&Gas 14:26
Delegation Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry to visit Turkey Politics 14:24
NEQSOL Holding announces partial redemption of Vodafone Ukraine's Eurobonds Economy 14:16
Two US companies to supply equipment for compressor station in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 14:14
Tajik president, Putin discussed developments in Afghanistan Tajikistan 14:12
President Ilham Aliyev receives new heads of executive power of Shamkir and Jalilabad districts Politics 14:09
Turkey records growth in number of real estate bought by Azerbaijani citizens Turkey 14:07
Iran to increase investments in Sungun Copper Complex Business 14:06
All news