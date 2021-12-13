Azerbaijan talks cyberthreats faced by local users in several large cities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

Some 87 percent of users in the cities of Baku, Sumgayit and Ganja have faced cyber threats over the past year, Mushvig Mammadov, the official representative of Kaspersky Lab in Azerbaijan, said on Dec. 13, Trend reports.

Mammadov made the remark at an online conference on the topic "Cyber ​​fraud in Azerbaijan during COVID-19 pandemic".

According to him, this indicator shows that in the mentioned cities every nine out of 10 users faced the cyber threats.

“Most of the threats (80 percent) came from instant messengers (WhatsApp, SMS, Viber), 32 percent - from social networks, and 28 percent - phone calls from 11:00 (GMT +4) to 18:00. Besides, 27 percent of the fraudsters said they represented banking structures, 27 percent - companies, 17 percent - shopping facilities and 15 percent - sellers of online platforms," he noted.

The expert also said that in 34 percent of cases, the fraudsters offered to allegedly transfer the winnings from a lottery, in 25 percent - profit from investments, while in 14 percent of cases - to take part in a simple and profitable transaction.

“The cyber fraudsters aim to obtain information about card data (36 percent of cases), transferring funds from card to card (21 percent), personal and payment data of citizens (21 percent), and in 16 percent of cases, attackers are asked to switch to “fraudulent link", added the representative of Kaspersky Lab.

