International Astronautical Congress to contribute to Azerbaijan's space industry - Chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The International Astronautical Congress which is going to be held in Baku next year, will contribute positively to the development of the space industry in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to Chairman of the Space Agency Board (Azercosmos) under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, Samaddin Asadov.

He noted that the congress is going to provide Azerbaijan as well as the whole region with the opportunity to perform as a leading force in the creation and development of the space ecosystem.

"Such huge initiatives as the "Call for Papers" science fair in the space field, the "Space Leaders" grant program, the programs for the youth in this field, as well as the IAF student competition will be held during the congress that will be held on October 2-3, 2023," he said.

Asadov added that the Frank J. Malina Astronautics Medal, and the Luigi G. Napolitano Award, will be presented.

The Luigi G. Napolitano Award is presented annually to a young scientist who has significantly contributed to the advancement of the aerospace science and has presented it with a paper at the IAC.The Frank J. Malina Astronautics Medal is presented annually to an educator who has demonstrated excellence in using his/her available resources to promote the study of astronautics and related space sciences.