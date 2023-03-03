US YouTubers build 'world's biggest gaming laptop' (VIDEO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
ICT Materials 3 March 2023 17:31 (UTC +04:00)
Ilgar Shabanov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The US YouTubers Evan and Katelyn Heling have built the ‘world's biggest gaming laptop’, Trend reports.

The laptop weighs 45 kg and has a monitor size of 43 inches.

Typical laptops have a screen size of about 15 inches and weigh between one and three kg.

The YouTubers used a 43-inch (109 cm) TV screen as a monitor. The giant device consumes about 260 watts of electricity during games.

The gadget is equipped with two bulky batteries, an Intel NUC [Next Unit of Computing] 11 mini PC, an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor and an Nvidia RTX 2060 graphics card.

