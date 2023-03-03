US YouTubers build 'world's biggest gaming laptop' (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The US YouTubers Evan and Katelyn Heling have built the ‘world's biggest gaming laptop’, Trend reports.

The laptop weighs 45 kg and has a monitor size of 43 inches.

Typical laptops have a screen size of about 15 inches and weigh between one and three kg.

The YouTubers used a 43-inch (109 cm) TV screen as a monitor. The giant device consumes about 260 watts of electricity during games.

The gadget is equipped with two bulky batteries, an Intel NUC [Next Unit of Computing] 11 mini PC, an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor and an Nvidia RTX 2060 graphics card.