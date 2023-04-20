Azerbaijan keeps improving protection of information systems - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Azerbaijan annually improves the protection of information systems, Shahin Aliyev, Advisor to the Chairman of the Electronic Security Service under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, said during a conference on the topic "Digital future of business and protection from cyber threats", Trend reports.

According to Aliyev, Azerbaijan has significantly improved its position in international rankings in recent years.

"A lot of work has been done in the country for this, and activities to strengthen information security continue. The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, along with other structures, has prepared a cyber security strategy for Azerbaijan. We expect that this strategy will be adopted this year, and it will allow us to gain even greater success," Aliyev said.