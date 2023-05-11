Azerbaijani, Russian communication structures holding coordination meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. The communication structures of Azerbaijan and Russia are holding a coordination meeting in Azerbaijani city of Guba, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told Trend.

According to the ministry, Azerbaijan is represented at the meeting, along with representatives of the ministry, by specialists of the State Administration of Radio Frequencies, Information and Communication Technologies Agency, Radio&TV Broadcasting and Satellite Communications Production Association and mobile operators.

Technical studies and reports are being discussed at the coordination meeting in order to ensure the unhindered use of various frequency bands in border areas, including the corresponding frequency bands for radio and television broadcasting, new generation mobile communication networks and the use of other terrestrial technologies.

The meeting also provides for the definition of principles and criteria for the coordination of these frequency bands in accordance with national interests.