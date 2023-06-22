Strategies must be developed for Azerbaijan's successful digital transformation - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Stages and strategies must be developed for Azerbaijan's successful digital transformation, Deputy Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Salmanov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the panel discussion themed "Digital transformation and human resources" within the Human Resources Summit 2023.

According to him, modern society is facing successive industrial revolutions, and it is important to note that the transition time between them is decreasing.

“The transition to a new era requires planning and consistent implementation of digital technologies so that society and the business sector can adapt and take the maximum benefits from the digital economy," the official noted.

Salmanov emphasized the importance of a conscious approach to digital transformation.

"Proper planning of the transition stages and their consistent implementation will help Azerbaijan cope with the challenges and take advantage of the opportunities provided by the digital epoch," he added.

The Human Resources Summit 2023 started its work in Baku on June 21.

The event is attended by heads of a number of government agencies, representatives of international organizations in Azerbaijan, foreign experts, specialists in the field of human resources, MPs, and representatives of the media.