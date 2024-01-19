Azerbaijan and Voyager Space look at co-op in space infrastructure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Azerbaijan and Voyager Space have discussed cooperation in the field of space infrastructure, said Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"On the sidelines of the Davos Economic Forum, we had a meeting with Dylan Taylor, the Chairman and CEO of Voyager Space company. During the meeting, we discussed the collaboration between the company and our country in improving cosmic infrastructure, developing research programs and technologies, introducing innovative mechanisms, and exploring opportunities to enhance local potential in this field," the publication reads.

Azerbaijan recently assumed its stationary orbital position. On January 11, 2024, the Government of Azerbaijan registered the management of the C and Ku frequency bands, which is maintained by the Azerspace-1 satellite, located in orbital position 46° East. The registration was granted by the International Telecommunication Union.