Oman weighs incorporating Azerbaijan in service ecosystem dev't - StrategEast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Oman is exploring the possibility of partnering with Azerbaijan to develop IT product and service ecosystem, President of StrategEast Center Anatoly Motkin said during the Comex 2024 forum held in Muscat on May 27–30, Trend reports.

"Oman is interested in receiving high-quality digital services and is considering the possibility of involving Central Asian countries, particularly Azerbaijan, in the development of the country's product and service ecosystem.

Oman is aware of and greatly appreciates the contribution that Caucasian nations may offer to raising IT industry skills. I am sure that this marks the start of a fruitful and extended IT collaboration between Central Asia and the Gulf area," the president of StrategEast pointed out.

Furthermore, participants from Azerbaijan emphasized the promise of a technological partnership between the country and Oman.

"Working together will allow us to develop the economy, improve trade, and create new opportunities for investment and the expansion of technological startups. This will benefit both countries and the entire region," commented the Azerbaijani participants in Comex 2024.

To note, StrategEast is a leading independent institution working to develop Eurasia's digital economy in collaboration with international financial institutions, development agencies, global technology companies and Eurasian governments.

