Azerbaijan Railways' subsidiary launches multi-lot tender on dismantling services

Tenders 4 February 2021 18:10 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan Railways' subsidiary launches multi-lot tender on dismantling services
Subsidy program assists construction sector to avoid significant fluctuations in apartment prices in Georgia
Subsidy program assists construction sector to avoid significant fluctuations in apartment prices in Georgia
Reconstruction of one of sections of highway in Azerbaijan's Gobustan completed (PHOTO)
Reconstruction of one of sections of highway in Azerbaijan's Gobustan completed (PHOTO)
Uzbekistan establishes Association of Property Developers
Uzbekistan establishes Association of Property Developers
Latest
Turkey sending own demining machines to Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 19:13
London-seated tribunal issued third arbitral award in favor of State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 19:11
Azerbaijan's agency announces length of tunnels on future Fuzuli-Shusha highway (PHOTO) Economy 19:11
Georgian Adjara Group, Green Energy company plan to arrange solar power station Oil&Gas 18:47
Georgia remains important investment country for EFSE for already decade Business 18:46
EFSE keenly interested in potential for Georgian technological innovations Business 18:46
Azerbaijani Express Bank’s total assets down as of 2020 Finance 18:46
AZAL lists persons who can visit Azerbaijan during COVID-19 besides country's citizens Society 18:45
Global passenger air traffic heavily drops in 2020 Transport 18:10
Azerbaijan Railways' subsidiary launches multi-lot tender on dismantling services Tenders 18:10
Number of Uzbek districts to grow reproductive rice seeds Uzbekistan 18:03
Azerbaijan started this restoration work on its own, we started it without waiting for help from anyone - President Aliyev Politics 17:54
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister receives Turkish Maarif Foundation chairman (PHOTO) Politics 17:53
Reconstruction of Kazakh Almaty thermal plant to notably reduce air emissions Business 17:52
Kazakhstan identifies investment projects pool to be implemented in Almaty Business 17:52
Highest Award by Indian Government to Indian residing in Azerbaijan Politics 17:52
Demining of liberated lands is priority - President of Azerbaijan Politics 17:51
Autumn sowing already been carried out on 7,000 hectares of liberated lands - President Aliyev Politics 17:50
We must return former IDPs to their native lands as soon as possible - President Aliyev Politics 17:49
We must develop national standards for demining operations in Azerbaijan - President Aliyev Politics 17:48
Contemptible enemy not only destroyed all our buildings, historical sites but also planted booby traps everywhere - President of Azerbaijan Politics 17:48
I want to appeal to citizens of Azerbaijan, ask them not to travel to liberated lands without permission, illegally - President Aliyev Politics 17:48
Georgia decides to subsidize interest rate on loans to sports industry and private kindergartens Business 17:45
Non-life insurance market of Azerbaijan shows high performance Finance 17:44
Azerbaijan confirms 263 more COVID-19 recoveries Politics 17:42
Fly Egypt to carry out regular flights to Uzbekistan Transport 17:18
Azerbaijan increases oils exports to Croatia Oil&Gas 17:12
Azerbaijan’s Express Bank talks individual deposits in deposit portfolio Finance 17:10
Greece lowers oil & petroleum products’ imports from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 17:07
Elon Musk, back on Twitter, turns his attention to Dogecoin US 16:59
Ukraine expects 2021 to be important for boosting co-op with Turkmenistan Business 16:58
Jizzax Organic cluster in Uzbekistan to acquire heavy-duty fertilizer spraying drone Uzbekistan 16:55
UK science, healthcare experience to save lives in Azerbaijan - ambassador Politics 16:40
Ukrainian MFA reveals latest statistics on trade turnover with Turkmenistan Business 16:32
Azernews newspaper publishes new article on Azerbaijan-ICESCO relations Politics 16:32
New highway to be built to Isa spring in Azerbaijan's Shusha Economy 16:32
Azerbaijani PASHA Bank talks on development of neo-banking services Economy 16:32
US embassy in Uzbekistan opens tender for inspection services of facade tile Tenders 16:21
Kazakhstan amends legislation to improve business environment, boost investment incentives Business 16:21
Export of persimmons from Azerbaijan decreased in 2020 Business 16:20
Azerbaijani Central Bank talks notable growth in 2020 voluntary insurance revenues Finance 16:09
Majority of Azerbaijani drivers use RON-92 gasoline - poll Economy 16:09
Uzbekistan reveals regions with largest share of passenger transportation by cars Transport 15:47
Defects found in packaging of persimmons to be exported to Ukraine Economy 15:38
Staff reshuffle in LafargeHolcim Russia and Holcim Azerbaijan Economy 15:36
Certain production facilities put into operation in Iran's Zanjan Province Business 15:34
Russia’s Tatneft in Turkmenistan opens tender for provision of services for maintenance Tenders 15:30
Georgian ProCredit Bank develops special financing program to help customers, developers Finance 15:10
Subsidy program assists construction sector to avoid significant fluctuations in apartment prices in Georgia Construction 15:09
Kazakhstan boosts petroleum oils exports to Lithuania Oil&Gas 15:02
Supervisory Board of State Oil Company of Azerbaijan holds first meeting (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 15:02
Kazakh Gas Refinery opens tender to buy transducers Tenders 15:02
CNPC in Turkmenistan to buy oil chemical materials via tender Tenders 15:01
Trade potential between Azerbaijan and Iran to be researched Business 14:54
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 4 Society 14:53
Guests with hotel reservations, ski pass tickets may visit Azerbaijan’s Shahdag Tourism Center - State Tourism Board Society 14:51
President Ilham Aliyev receives in video format Vugar Suleymanov on his appointment as Chairman of Board of Agency for Mine Action (PHOTO) Politics 14:50
ICRC continuing to enhance its programs to address needs of Azerbaijan Politics 14:45
Turkmenistan to take measures to ensure development of poultry farming Business 14:33
Russian company to develop transport master plan for Uzbekistan’s Samarkand region Transport 14:33
Azerbaijani ex-minister brought to criminal responsibility - State Security Service Politics 14:29
Iran seeks to use alternative resources to finance its budget needs Business 14:19
Generation data of renewable energy power plants in Iran revealed Oil&Gas 14:17
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall Finance 14:17
World Economic Forum names main global risks for next ten years Economy 14:02
Malaysian company to support e-commerce dev't in Kazakhstan Business 13:53
Azerbaijan names number of organizations registered within governmental web domain ICT 13:53
Azerbaijan sees GDP growth in non-oil sector in 2020 Finance 13:53
Iran reduces red meat imports Business 13:51
Georgia lifts several coronavirus-related restrictions Georgia 13:35
Central Bank of Azerbaijan holds currency auction Finance 13:34
UN forecasts Azerbaijan's economic growth for next two years Finance 13:34
Azerbaijani president appoints chairman of board of National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories Politics 13:16
Azerbaijan opens one more SME Friend office Economy 13:15
Iran’s NICICO discloses data of production and sales Business 13:04
Azerbaijan's dry cargo vessel to soon start feeder shipments to Turkmen port Economy 12:59
Iran launches new facilities in Aras Free Trade Zone Business 12:58
Georgia reports 583 new cases of coronavirus for Feb.4 Georgia 12:39
Turkmenistan names production indicators of State Committee of Water Resources Business 12:39
Kazakhstan’s national oil&gas company talks 2020 production achievements Oil&Gas 12:37
Poland eyes opening showroom with samples of Uzbek textile products Business 12:36
Range of medicines in Azerbaijani MHI-based hospitals to be expanded Society 12:33
Azerbaijan expanding list of services on mandatory health insurance Society 12:28
Azerbaijani medical institutions planned to be optimized amid MHI introduction Society 12:26
Crude oil handling drops at CPC's Marine Terminal month-on-month Oil&Gas 12:25
Shafag-Asiman exploration well reaches 5,305-meters depth Oil&Gas 12:23
Shareholders approve increase in price offer for KAZ Minerals Share acquisition Business 12:20
Drilling at SWAP planned to start in Q2 2021 Oil&Gas 12:15
Transport sector remains largest energy consumer in Georgia Oil&Gas 12:14
Mazda sees chip shortage affecting about 7,000 vehicles in February Other News 12:11
South Caucasus Pipeline’s average throughput soars Oil&Gas 11:59
Turkmenistan’s Agriculture Ministry exceeds production plan in 2020 Business 11:58
Kazakhstan, China agree to increase border crossing traffic Transport 11:56
Uzbekistan’s state program for 2021 approved Uzbekistan 11:53
Uzbekistan’s export growth projected to recover due to growing demand from China Uzbekistan 11:48
Maersk Explorer, Istiglal rig complete 16 wells for Shah Deniz 2 Oil&Gas 11:45
Several border checkpoints to be reconstructed in Kazakhstan Transport 11:41
Baku's 2020 public catering turnover plummets Business 11:38
Netanyahu postpones UAE, Bahrain trip due to COVID-19 lockdown Israel 11:38
Shah Deniz 2 East South Flank to start up in Q2 2021 Oil&Gas 11:32
All news