Uzbekistan actively advertising its tourism potential in Tajikistan

31 March 2018 15:27 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 31

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Uzbekistan embarked on an extensive advertising of the country's tourism potential in Tajikistan to attract tourists from the neighboring republic, the press service of the State Committee of Uzbekistan on the Development of Tourism stated.

The press service noted that the State Committee of Uzbekistan on the Development of Tourism is using various ways to attract more tourists from the neighboring country after the implementation of the visa-free regime between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

As can be seen from the photos posted on the website of the State Committee, advertisements of tourism destinations of Uzbekistan is printed on cars of city taxi services of Tajikistan.

“Such advertising platforms are designed to increase the awareness of the people of Tajikistan about attractions in Uzbekistan and to raise interest in traveling around the country,” the press release read.

Earlier, Dushanbe and Tashkent ratified the agreement on visa-free regime between the two countries following the visit of Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Tajikistan. Hence, starting from March 16, citizens of Tajikistan can stay in Uzbekistan without a visa within 30 days.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @FDolukhanov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Karakalpakstan State Competitiveness Committee announces tender on sale of real estate
Tenders 15:38
Uzbekistan may take on lease Kyrgyz pastures
Economy news 15:03
Uzbekistan hit by earthquake
Uzbekistan 14:44
Belarus president to visit Tajikistan in mid-May
Tajikistan 14:25
Azerbaijani tourists spent $3B in foreign countries
Economy news 12:35
Tajik official talks migration agreement with Kazakhstan
Tourism 10:24
Uzbekistan improving housing in regions
Economy news 09:49
Uzbekistan, UN mull transborder water issues of Central Asia
Uzbekistan 30 March 18:07
Tajikistan to increase safety of hydraulic structures
Tajikistan 30 March 17:44
Card-only payment system to be used in Dushanbe public transport
Tajikistan 30 March 16:56
Uzbekistan to exempt fruit and vegetable production from VAT
Economy news 30 March 16:21
Uzbekistan to limit activity of individual entrepreneurs
Economy news 30 March 15:50
Hotel construction slows down in Iranian capital city
Business 30 March 15:06
Uzbekistan to cut down cotton export
Economy news 30 March 14:43
Young Tajik makes his way to Forbes list
Tajikistan 30 March 14:39
Tajikistan launches largest flour mill in country
Economy news 30 March 12:24
Uzbekistan considering simplification of customs procedures
Economy news 30 March 11:42
Georgian ex-premier to assist Uzbekistan in reforming tax system
Economy news 30 March 10:47