Uzbekistan actively advertising its tourism potential in Tajikistan

Uzbekistan embarked on an extensive advertising of the country's tourism potential in Tajikistan to attract tourists from the neighboring republic, the press service of the State Committee of Uzbekistan on the Development of Tourism stated.

The press service noted that the State Committee of Uzbekistan on the Development of Tourism is using various ways to attract more tourists from the neighboring country after the implementation of the visa-free regime between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

As can be seen from the photos posted on the website of the State Committee, advertisements of tourism destinations of Uzbekistan is printed on cars of city taxi services of Tajikistan.

“Such advertising platforms are designed to increase the awareness of the people of Tajikistan about attractions in Uzbekistan and to raise interest in traveling around the country,” the press release read.

Earlier, Dushanbe and Tashkent ratified the agreement on visa-free regime between the two countries following the visit of Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Tajikistan. Hence, starting from March 16, citizens of Tajikistan can stay in Uzbekistan without a visa within 30 days.

