Turkish airline stops flights to Georgia

8 November 2019 12:27 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Turkish airline Atlasglobal will stop Tbilisi-Istanbul flights from November 9, Trend reports citing Georgian media outlets.

The information wasconfirmed by TAV Georgia company, which operates the Tbilisi International Airport.

The message about the half of flights was received by passengers who had tickets for the Tbilisi-Istanbul flight in November.

The company, reportedly, is stopping flights due to financial problems. This is not the first time - flights were suspended at the beginning of the summer 2019 and resumed on July 16.

Atlasglobal is a Turkish airline operating regular and charter passenger flights both to Europe and Asia, as well as within Turkey.

It is unclear, whether the flights will be resumed in the future.

