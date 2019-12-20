Number of tourists arriving in Azerbaijan grows 11%

20 December 2019 14:40 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

From January through November 2019, 2.9 million foreigners from 192 countries arrived in Azerbaijan, which is 11 percent more than in the same period last year, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan’s State Statistics Committee Dec. 20.

Among the visitors, 29.7 percent were citizens of Russia, 22.6 percent - Georgia, 9.9 percent - Turkey, 8 percent - Iran, 3.5 percent - Saudi Arabia, 2 percent - the UAE and India each, 1.9 percent - Ukraine, 1.7 percent - Turkmenistan, 1.6 percent - Iraq, 1.5 percent - Kazakhstan and Israel each, 1.4 percent - Pakistan, 1.2 percent - the UK, 11.4 percent - other countries and 0.1 percent - stateless persons.

Some 66.3 percent of visitors were men and 33.7 percent women.

The biggest increase in visitors was observed among citizens of Turkmenistan (90 percent), India (67.7 percent), China (63.1 percent), Egypt (58.5 percent), Malaysia (51.2 percent), Saudi Arabia (46.1 percent), Hungary (32.8 percent), Poland (31.7 percent), Uzbekistan (27.3 percent), Spain (26.6 percent), the Philippines and the UK (26.5 percent each), Kazakhstan (24.1 percent), South Korea (20.2 percent), Georgia (20.1 percent) and Germany (19.8 percent).

Over the above mentioned period, the number of people who came from EU member states increased by 22 percent, amounting to 130,000 people, and the number of people who came from the CIS countries grew by 9.1 percent, amounting to slightly over 1 million people.

Some 58.4 percent of foreigners and stateless persons who visited Azerbaijan used rail and road transport, 40.8 percent – air transport and 0.8 percent – maritime transport.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
S&P Global Platts: Southern Gas Corridor to help Europe reduce coal generation
Oil&Gas 15:01
S&P Global Platts reveals forecasts for Southern Gas Corridor’s expansion
Oil&Gas 14:55
Azerbaijani citizens mostly visited Iran this year
Tourism 14:49
Law 'On Food Safety' to be submitted to relevant Azerbaijani structures
Economy 14:29
Azerbaijan one of few countries with positive trade balance
Economy 14:01
505 companies connected to Green Corridor system of Azerbaijan’s Customs Committee
Business 13:45
Latest
Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Energy sums up results of activities in 2019 (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 15:31
Turkey increases motor car exports to Georgia
Business 15:26
Japan PM asks Iran's Rouhani to stick to nuclear deal
Other News 15:20
S.Korean companies set up lab in Uzbekistan to identify defects in oil, gas industry
Oil&Gas 15:13
Epsilon receives flow rate of 700,000 cm of gas at new well in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 15:10
S&P Global Platts: Southern Gas Corridor to help Europe reduce coal generation
Oil&Gas 15:01
S&P Global Platts reveals forecasts for Southern Gas Corridor’s expansion
Oil&Gas 14:55
Azerbaijani citizens mostly visited Iran this year
Tourism 14:49
Kazakhstan simplifies process of foreigners entering the country
Business 14:39