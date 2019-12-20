Number of tourists arriving in Azerbaijan grows 11%

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20

From January through November 2019, 2.9 million foreigners from 192 countries arrived in Azerbaijan, which is 11 percent more than in the same period last year, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan’s State Statistics Committee Dec. 20.

Among the visitors, 29.7 percent were citizens of Russia, 22.6 percent - Georgia, 9.9 percent - Turkey, 8 percent - Iran, 3.5 percent - Saudi Arabia, 2 percent - the UAE and India each, 1.9 percent - Ukraine, 1.7 percent - Turkmenistan, 1.6 percent - Iraq, 1.5 percent - Kazakhstan and Israel each, 1.4 percent - Pakistan, 1.2 percent - the UK, 11.4 percent - other countries and 0.1 percent - stateless persons.

Some 66.3 percent of visitors were men and 33.7 percent women.

The biggest increase in visitors was observed among citizens of Turkmenistan (90 percent), India (67.7 percent), China (63.1 percent), Egypt (58.5 percent), Malaysia (51.2 percent), Saudi Arabia (46.1 percent), Hungary (32.8 percent), Poland (31.7 percent), Uzbekistan (27.3 percent), Spain (26.6 percent), the Philippines and the UK (26.5 percent each), Kazakhstan (24.1 percent), South Korea (20.2 percent), Georgia (20.1 percent) and Germany (19.8 percent).

Over the above mentioned period, the number of people who came from EU member states increased by 22 percent, amounting to 130,000 people, and the number of people who came from the CIS countries grew by 9.1 percent, amounting to slightly over 1 million people.

Some 58.4 percent of foreigners and stateless persons who visited Azerbaijan used rail and road transport, 40.8 percent – air transport and 0.8 percent – maritime transport.

