Czech tourists may be first to visit Georgia after COVID-19 lockdown

June 4

By Tamilla Mammadova

Tourists from Czechia may be among the first to travel to Georgia after the country lifts its travel ban imposed in mid March amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani has announced that after the phone talk with his Czech counterpart Tomáš Petříček, Petříček said he promotes Georgia as a safe travel destination.

Minister Zalkaliani added that Israel also considers Georgia as a safe tourist destination.

Meanwhile, recently, the Georgian capital of Tbilisi was named the safest place to travel in Europe in 2020 among the cities selected by a travel website European Best Destinations. The Georgian Black Sea town of Batumi was also selected among the destinations least affected by COVID-19.

As the 63-day state of emergency came to an end in Georgia on May 23, the country is planning to resume domestic tourism starting June 15 and receive international tourists starting July 1.

