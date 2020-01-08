Kazakh airlines advised to avoid flying over Iran's airspace

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakh airlines have been advised to avoid flying over the airspace of Iran, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee.

“Currently, Kazakhs airlines in conjunction with the navigation services of the respective countries are working on the alternative routes to avoid flying over Iran’s airspace,” the report said.

The committee noted that currently, two Kazakh air carriers, Air Astana and SCAT, implement regular flights through Iranian airspace.

The UAE Airlines - Fly Dubai, Etihad and Air Arabia - implement regular flights (19 flights a week in total) through Iranian airspace to Kazakhstan.

The Iranian airline Mahan Air operates regular flights on the route Tehran - Almaty.

Earlier both Air Astana and SCAT announced changes to routes of some flights due to the escalation of situation in the Middle East.

On the morning of Jan. 8, Iran has attacked American targets in Iraq. It was noted that Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched at least 35 missiles on Ayn al-Asad air base in Iraq's west and the base in Erbil.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called the Iranian strike a self-defense measure after the attack launched from the base in Iraq against Iranian citizens and officials, while he emphasized that Tehran was not seeking an "escalation or war."

