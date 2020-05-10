Customs: Azerbaijan takes significant steps to accelerate procedures at border crossings

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 10

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan has taken important steps for accelerated and unhindered procedures at border crossings, as well as for simplified registration and control, Trend reports.

The Deputy Chairman of the SCC, Major-General of the Customs Service Javad Gasimov made the remark at the international online business forum organized by the Caspian European Club.

The forum focused on easy and quick transit traffic between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Georgia.

Gasimov said that as part of measures to combat the spread of coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), customs authorities have been working in an intensified mode since January 2020.

In connection with the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, despite the temporary restriction of the movement of passengers and cars, import and export operations and transit cargo transportation are carried out without hindrance, he said.

Disinfection barriers were installed at all customs checkpoints, vehicles were disinfected in several stages, and drivers were allowed to enter the country from the customs border after a thorough medical examination.

The committee’s deputy chairman noted that meetings with entrepreneurs in post-pandemic period continue in an online format.

