Switzerland opens borders for Georgian citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Switzerland has opened borders for Georgian starting from July 20, Trend reports with reference to the Embassy of Switzerland in Georgia.

At the same time, the decision may be revised depending on the epidemiological situation in Georgia, said the embassy.

Recently, Georgia opened its borders for travelers from five countries including Germany, France, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, all of which have also opened borders for Georgia.

In addition, Georgia remains on the European Union's updated list of countries for which travel restrictions are to be lifted.

