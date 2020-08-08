Flights to resume to more destinations - assistant to Azerbaijan's president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.8

By Asif Mehman - Trend:

Flights to Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic have been resumed, and the number of resumed flights is gradually increasing, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Shahmar Movsumov said.

Movsumov made the remark in Baku during the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers held on August 8, Trend reports.

According to the assistant to president, these days, citizens want to buy tickets for flights to Antalya, Bodrum and other destinations in advance.

“However, it’s inexpedient to reopen international flights until the resumption of domestic movement between Azerbaijani districts. Therefore, international flights will be resumed after the resumption of domestic traffic,” he noted.

Movsumov reminded that at the moment, the borders with any country have not yet been opened, and the state makes all efforts to return its citizens to the country.

In a short time, most of the citizens have already returned to Azerbaijan from abroad, he noted.

"Those citizens who have a problem in connection with the return should contact our embassies. However, no country has such a problem at the moment." Movsumov added.