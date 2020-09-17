Turkmenistan, Iran open border for vehicles at Sarakhs checkpoints

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan and Iran have temporarily opened a border crossing for vehicles at the border checkpoints of namesake cities of Sarakhs, Trend reports with reference to the Business Turkmenistan information portal.

Some 10 Iranian trucks will cross the border bridge 100 meters inside the territory of Turkmenistan, and trailers with cargo will be transferred from Iranian cars to Turkmen ones, which will deliver the cargo to the destination on the territory of Turkmenistan or another border of a third country.

Iran and Turkmenistan kept their borders closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, the parties discussed issues of increasing transport traffic during a videoconference in early May.

Earlier, Turkmenistan and Iran resumed trade at the border of namesake cities of Sarakhs.

As reported, earlier Turkmenistan has allowed 30 out of 770 Iranian trucks to enter its territory said the representative of the customs service of Iran, Rouhollah Latif.

These trucks were detained on April 1 at the namesake cities of Sarakhs on the two sides of the Turkmen-Iranian border due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, a new automobile bridge has opened to connect the namesake cities of Sarakhs on the two sides of the Turkmen-Iranian border. The opening ceremony was held on June 8, 2020.

This was the second joint border development project on the construction of automobile bridges between the two countries aiming to expand and develop road transportation.

